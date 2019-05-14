HIGHLAND PARK -- Firefighters took about 45 minutes to knock down a fire that broke out this afternoon in a restaurant in the 6100 block of York Boulevard, the L.A. Fire Department said on Twitter.

The fire, which was reported at 1:38 pm, appeared to be inside a Burger King, according to the address supplied by the LAFD.

The cause of the fire, which started in the kitchen area, is not known.

There were no reports of injury, said LAFD.

This story has been updated