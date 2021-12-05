Figueroa Street and Avenue 52 map

Highland Park --At least four people were hurt Saturday evening in a multiple-vehicle crash that included two pedestrians.

The crash was reported at 10:04 p.m. at Figueroa Street and Avenue 52, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Brian Humphrey.

Video on Fox11 and the Citizen app showed the scene with multiple fire engines and ambulances and a pick up  that crashed into a Chevron gas station.

Four People Injured in Multiple-Vehicle Collision @CitizenApp

N Ave 52 & N Figueroa St Yesterday 10:11:59 PM PST

