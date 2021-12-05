Highland Park --At least four people were hurt Saturday evening in a multiple-vehicle crash that included two pedestrians.
The crash was reported at 10:04 p.m. at Figueroa Street and Avenue 52, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Brian Humphrey.
Video on Fox11 and the Citizen app showed the scene with multiple fire engines and ambulances and a pick up that crashed into a Chevron gas station.
Four People Injured in Multiple-Vehicle Collision @CitizenAppN Ave 52 & N Figueroa St Yesterday 10:11:59 PM PST
