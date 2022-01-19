Temple Beth Israel of Highland Park and Eagle Rock, one of the oldest Jewish congregations in Los Angeles, has gone green.

In what used to be mostly a lawn, local flora thrives. Rooftop solar panels generate energy. And this week, the temple hosts its annual native plant sale in conjunction with Tu B’Shevat, an ancient holiday that has evolved into a sort of Jewish Arbor Day, emphasizing trees and ecological awareness.

“It’s an outreach to our community to make them aware of the environmental benefits of native plants and sustainability,” said Jerry Schneider, a long-time member and chair of the congregation's Building and Grounds Committee.

The synagogue’s green movement has been years in the making. In 2007, much of the front lawn was transformed into a native plant garden. Soon after, TBI launched the Native Plant Sale, now a popular annual tradition and fundraiser featuring California native and drought-tolerant plants.

The garden itself acts as a model of what native plants can offer. Maintained by volunteers, it is particularly popular with children and those without a yard.

“Our community is very much rooted in environmentalism,” said Temple Beth Israel Rabbi Jason Rosner. “That’s been one of our major social justice pushes.”

The native plant garden is part of TBI’s environmental stewardship. Solar panels were installed four years ago and a recent grant will help launch a composting program. The goal is to be net-zero emissions.

“For us, this is the modern incarnation of trying to live in as much harmony in our environment as we can possibly do,” said Rabbi Rosner. “This is the expression of our highest ecological values.”

Historical Note: Temple Beth Israel, founded in 1923, has resided in its current Monte Vista Street building since 1930.