Highland Park -- Last week the LAPD said it was looking for a hit-and-run motorist who crashed into a building on Figueroa Street. It turns out that First District Councilman Gil Cedillo's campaign office took a direct hit.

Police said the driver may have been impaired during the March 30 crash. But Robert Urteaga, who is managing Cedillo's reelection campaign, says the organization is on "high alert" since the crash and two other incidents. "We do feel we are being targeted," he said. 

No one was hurt when the wrong-way driver crashed into the office at 5 am. However, two windows were broken and there was structural damage, said Urteaga.

He notes that a vehicle crashed into a parking lot gate at the campaign headquarters in Pico Union in February. In April, the words “NO NEW COPS” were scrawled across the windows of Cedillo's City Council field office in Highland Park.

"If we are being targeted, we will not be intimidated or back down from executing an efficient and effective campaign," said Urteaga. He said he did not know who or what group would be responsible.

Meanwhile, Detective Juan Campos with the LAPD Central Traffic Division said it does not look like the Highland Park crash was intentional.

"We don’t believe his office was targeted," Campos said in an email. "It is likely the driver was impaired based on driving on the wrong side of the road and unable to recognize that they were approaching a 'T-intersection' and did not make the turn."

