Highland Park -- Grocery Outlet, which bills itself as an "extreme value retailer" catering to bargain-minded shoppers, today opened the doors to its latest store in a Figueroa Street shopping center.

The discount market fills an 18,500-square-foot space that has been vacant since early 2019 when another discount retailer, Fallas Paredes, closed its doors. The store credits low prices combined with a "treasure hunt" experience for fueling recent growth.

With a wave of gentrification sweeping Figueroa, many had speculated about what would replace the empty spot at Figueroa and Avenue 54 with a big parking lot.

“It’s kind of crazy that there’s not a grocer like Trader Joe’s or Whole Foods” in the neighborhood, broker Judah Dorn told the L.A. Business Journal in a story earlier this year about Highland Park real estate.

Grocery Outlet, which relies on independent owners to operates more than 370 stores nationwide, has been expanding in Southern California. Earlier this week opened a store in Chino Hills.

Grocery Outlet is at 5461 N. Figueroa St