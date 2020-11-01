Highland Park -- Firefighters knocked down a fire this morning inside a unit on the second floor of a three-story apartment building.

The 26 firefighters dispatched at 7:08 a.m. to the 5700 block of E. Aldama St. had the fire out within 13 minutes of their arrival, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"While fire attack got water on the fire, additional firefighters checked for extension into the above unit and found it clear," Stewart said. "All occupants were already out of the fire unit upon LAFD arrival."

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.