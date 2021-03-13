Highland Park -- Fire damaged one unit of an apartment building early this morning, before being quickly extinguished by firefighters.
Crews responded at 2:55 a.m. to the 200 block of South Avenue 54 and found fire showing from the second floor of a two-story apartment building, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
A total of 30 firefighters extinguished the blaze and kept it from spreading to nearby units. A knock down was called at 3:10 a.m., Prange said.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.
