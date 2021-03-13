Eastside 911 fire placeholder

Highland Park -- Fire damaged one unit of an apartment building early this morning, before being quickly extinguished by firefighters.

Crews responded at 2:55 a.m. to the 200 block of South Avenue 54 and found fire showing from the second floor of a two-story apartment building, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A total of 30 firefighters extinguished the blaze and kept it from spreading to nearby units. A knock down was called at 3:10 a.m., Prange said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Load comments