Highland Park -- Fire damaged one unit of an apartment building early this morning, before being quickly extinguished by firefighters.

Crews responded at 2:55 a.m. to the 200 block of South Avenue 54 and found fire showing from the second floor of a two-story apartment building, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A total of 30 firefighters extinguished the blaze and kept it from spreading to nearby units. A knock down was called at 3:10 a.m., Prange said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.