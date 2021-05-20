News Brief Silver Lake

Highland Park - A baseball simulation game that was started here by a USC student has raised $3 million to expand into the mobile market, dot.LA reported.

The text-based video game Blaseball has already gone viral since launching in July 2020, offering a Dungeons & Dragons-like fantasy league, with fake teams, stats, score updates, and the option to change the rules of baseball - or of reality itself. Extra bases can be added. A giant peanut can affect the season.

"When players die, they're usually incinerated by umpires," the game's founder, Sam Rosenthal, told dot.LA. "There's a lot of this dark absurdism."

Read more at dot.LA.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Load comments