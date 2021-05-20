Highland Park - A baseball simulation game that was started here by a USC student has raised $3 million to expand into the mobile market, dot.LA reported.
The text-based video game Blaseball has already gone viral since launching in July 2020, offering a Dungeons & Dragons-like fantasy league, with fake teams, stats, score updates, and the option to change the rules of baseball - or of reality itself. Extra bases can be added. A giant peanut can affect the season.
"When players die, they're usually incinerated by umpires," the game's founder, Sam Rosenthal, told dot.LA. "There's a lot of this dark absurdism."
