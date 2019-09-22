HIGHLAND PARK - A fire inside a Highland Park home quickly was extinguished late this afternoon by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The blaze inside a home in the 200 block of North Lamont Drive was reported at 5:51 p.m., LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

A 24-member fire crew managed to keep the blaze contained to the basement and douse it in 19 minutes, Stewart said.

No injuries were reported.