HIGHLAND PARK - A fire inside a Highland Park home quickly was extinguished late this afternoon by the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The blaze inside a home in the 200 block of North Lamont Drive was reported at 5:51 p.m., LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.
A 24-member fire crew managed to keep the blaze contained to the basement and douse it in 19 minutes, Stewart said.
No injuries were reported.
