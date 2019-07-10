Highland Park -- Police closed off Figueroa Street this afternoon and several shops and buildings were evacuated in response to a suspicious package. It turned out be trash.
The LAPD bomb squad was called in after police received a call at about noon about a suspicious package in the 5500 block of N. Figueroa Street, said LAPD spokesman Jeff Lee.
Twitter user @HighlandParkHLP said that buildings were being evacuated as officers blocked off the street. Book Show, a book shop in the 5500 block of Figueroa, said the store was closed after being evacuated, said a posting on Instagram.
One Eastsider reader said Figueroa closed between Avenue 52 and 57, and the 81 bus line that runs along Figueroa was rerouted to Monte Vista, said Metro.
But police called off their operation after the suspicious package turned to be trash, Lee said.
#HighlandPark a suspicious package found on Figueroa between Avenue 56 and 55 the buildings are being evacuated and Fig is being blocked off. Please stay away from the area. @Stu_Mundel @TheEastsiderLA @blvdsentinel @TheNewYorkBlvd @Simplyinformed @NortheastArea @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/c1AvFCwrOV— Highland Park HLP (@HighlandParkHLP) July 10, 2019
