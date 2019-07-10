Eastside 911 Crime collage placeholder

Highland Park -- Police closed off Figueroa Street this afternoon and several shops and buildings were evacuated in response to a suspicious package. It turned out be trash. 

The LAPD bomb squad was called in after police received a call at about noon about a suspicious package in the 5500 block of N. Figueroa Street, said LAPD spokesman Jeff Lee. 

Twitter user @HighlandParkHLP said that buildings were being evacuated as officers blocked off the street.  Book Show, a book shop in the 5500 block of Figueroa, said the store was closed after being evacuated, said a posting on Instagram.

One Eastsider reader said Figueroa closed between Avenue 52 and 57, and the 81 bus line that runs along Figueroa was rerouted to Monte Vista, said Metro.

But police called off their operation after the suspicious package turned to be trash, Lee said.

