Highland Park - A new furnishings and decor store on Monte Vista Street has brought a modern Moroccan look to the neighborhood.

Sayida carries one of a kind furniture, vintage decor, original art, and many clothes and accessories that owner Tamarra Younis collected during her travel through the U.S. She also custom designed much of the furniture featured at the store.

Younis also operates her home-based interior design firm Union of Art in nearby Mt. Washington.

She grew up in London, Dubai, Lebanon and New York City. At Sayid, she combined her love for Eastern and Western cultures into livable open spaces inspired by the vibrant colors, interiors and exteriors in '70s Marrakech.

"With every project, I try to achieve an ease of elegance; a balance between comfort and good design," she states on her website. "Shared spaces are meant to be lived in and enjoyed rather than simply viewed. I want you to feel like you’re coming home."

Marrakech is one of the largest cities in Morocco which became a trendy tourist destination in the 60s and 70s among stars like The Beetles, The Rolling Stones, Édith Piaf, Jean-Paul Getty who spent a significant time there. Today, it's known as filming location and party-spot where celebrities like Madonna, David Beckham, and Katy Perry hosted major celebrations.

Sayid means "woman" in Arabic and Younis celebrates the 70s bohemian lifestyle in Highland Park.

The boutique was scheduled for a grand opening in March. Now, Sayid is open for appointments at 5208 Monte Vista St Los Angeles CA 90042.

To make an appointment, email ContactSayida@gmail.com or visit there website.