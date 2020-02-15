Lightweight boxer Carlos "The Solution" Morales, a Highland Park resident who manages an Eagle Rock cafe, lost his match Friday against Jorge Linares, with a knock-out being called in the fourth round, according to BoxRec.

The two men fought as part of an event at the Honda Center in Anaheim. Morales had told The Eastsider he was looking for an eventual shot at a world title. He had already been the North American Boxing Association Super Featherweight Champion from 2016 to 2017.

His opponent, however, had more experience, more victories, and a history of more titles in different divisions. Linares had even already held lightweight titles between 2014 and 2018 - as well as a featherweight title from 2007 to 2008, and a super featherweight from 2008 to 2009.

Aside from his work in the ring, Morales is known around the Eastside as the manager of Rock’n Egg Cafe on Eagle Rock Boulevard. He also co-owns CM Boxing Stables, his boxing studio in Alhambra.

Morales was born in the small town of Tulancingo, Hidalgo, Mexico, but his family moved to Highland Park while he was still a child. Morales started his boxing career at the age of 10, according to Golden Boy Promotions. He attended Eagle Rock High.