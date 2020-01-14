Highland Park -- Countless Eastside pet owners have sad stories to tell about cats lost to coyotes. But in Highland Park, a cat named Max stood his ground against a trio of coyotes, according to CBS2.
In a surveillance video, Max is show challenging the coyotes in a backyard patio. The coyotes keep their distance and move back as Max leaps at them and swings his claws in their direction.
Owner Maya Gurrin became aware of the cat fight after she and her husband scared off the coyotes and then checked her security camera to see Max in action.
"We are still shocked," she told CBS2.
While Max held his ground, he's staying indoors from now on, Gurrin said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.