Highland Park -- Countless Eastside pet owners have sad stories to tell about cats lost to coyotes. But in Highland Park, a cat named Max stood his ground against a trio of coyotes, according to CBS2.

In a surveillance video, Max is show challenging the coyotes in a backyard patio. The coyotes keep their distance and move back as Max leaps at them and swings his claws in their direction.

Owner Maya Gurrin became aware of the cat fight after she and her husband scared off the coyotes and then checked her security camera to see Max in action.

"We are still shocked," she told CBS2.

While Max held his ground, he's staying indoors from now on, Gurrin said.