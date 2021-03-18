Highland Park -- Whether you see jeans as a symbol of the civil rights movement or of youth and Hollywood, denim is part of the fabric of America and Los Angeles.

But denim, like any fabric, is not forever. That’s where the Double Needle Denim repair shop comes in.

After opening three years ago, the tiny shop has made it easier for Northeast LA denim lovers to alter and repair their favorite jeans, jackets and other apparel.

“A little space caught my eye and I thought, ‘Hey, it’s small and cheap," said Highland Park resident Jared Everette. "'Let’s just try something and see if it works.’”

That’s how Double Needle Denim Repair was born. Named after the classic double stitch on jeans, the small repair shop is situated on York Boulevard in the heart of Highland Park.

Customers who visit the shop will often find Everette hard at work, surrounded by dozens of sewing machines and denim in every imaginable shade of blue. Some customers prefer recycling their denim for environmental reasons. Still others are just happy not to blow $50 or more on a new pair of jeans when an older pair can be repaired for less.

Originally hailing from Pennsylvania, Everette had been involved in the vintage apparel and denim industry for many years before deciding to open Double Needle.

He said he has always had a love of working with vintage clothing, specifically denim. He previously worked for different denim companies doing everything from design to concept direction before deciding he wanted to open his own shop.

Several years later, Double Needle has become a staple in the burgeoning Highland Park vintage clothing and repair community. The shop currently focuses on denim repairs and tapers, along with being able to perform a limitless array of custom alterations on denim and other vintage clothing articles.

The shop even sells a small selection of vintage denim and other vintage items.

“It’s become a little neighborhood repair shop, and I do like that it can help serve a need in the community,” said Everette.

The shop is currently operating as a one-man team, but Everette has big plans for his small business. He said he is beginning to produce his own in-house apparel, starting with denim. He plans to do limited runs of select items, along with customizable jeans made to order.

UT Community News, produced by Cal State L.A. journalism students, covers public issues on the Eastside and South L.A.