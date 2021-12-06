Highland Park - A 45-year-old man was wounded after being shot while driving in Highland Park Sunday night.

The shooting was reported about 6:35 p.m. on North Avenue 52 at Granada Street, according to Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department's Operation Center.

Orris said the man told police the suspect was on foot and fired at him as he drove by.

The victim was hospitalized with stable vital signs, Orris said. The shooting was likely gang-related, he said.