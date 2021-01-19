Highland Park -- One man was fatally shot Monday night in what is believed to be a gang-related shooting, police said.

The victim was walking near York and Milwaukee Avenue at about 8:34 pm when he was approached by three Latino males in a white vehicle, said Officer William Cooper with LAPD Media Relations.

The victim was talking to a man in the front of the vehicle when a passenger emerged from the back seat and shot the victim multiple times, killing him, said Cooper. The vehicle then fled eastbound on York.

No information was immediately available about the victim.

It's the second homicide in a little more than a month in Highland Park. On Dec. 10, a man was killed and a woman injured in a shooting in the 5700 block of Aldama Street.