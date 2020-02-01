google map of 6300 aldama

Highland Park -- One man was killed and another wounded early this morning after both men shot at each other in what police say is a gang-related shooting.

The shooting was reported at 12:44 am in the 6300 block of Aldama Street, said LAPD spokesman Jeffrey Lee.

The two men were involved in an altercation when they produced guns and opened fire. A 32-year-old male Latino died after being transported to a hospital, said Lee. 

The other man involved in the gunfight, a 39-year-old male Latino, was wounded in the leg and is in stable condition.

Residents on Twitter reported hearing up to a dozen gunshots.

