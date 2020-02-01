Highland Park -- One man was killed and another wounded early this morning after both men shot at each other in what police say is a gang-related shooting.
The shooting was reported at 12:44 am in the 6300 block of Aldama Street, said LAPD spokesman Jeffrey Lee.
The two men were involved in an altercation when they produced guns and opened fire. A 32-year-old male Latino died after being transported to a hospital, said Lee.
The other man involved in the gunfight, a 39-year-old male Latino, was wounded in the leg and is in stable condition.
Residents on Twitter reported hearing up to a dozen gunshots.
#HighlamdPark Two men shot at/near Fayette St and Aldama at about 12:45. Reports of up to 12 shots heard. LAPD is Looking for suspects air units over scene . @TheEastsiderLA @blvdsentinel @Simplyinformed pic.twitter.com/ehsyO147OC— Highland Park HLP (@HighlandParkHLP) February 1, 2020
Thanks to the tipster who informed The Eastsider about the shooting. Submit story tips here.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.