Highland Park — This neighborhood has the city’s largest historic district covering more than 4,000 buildings.
But the Historic Preservation Overlay Zone, the board that oversees the Highland Park-Garvanza HPOZ hasn’t met since November. It lacks a quorum, said board member Martha Benedict.
Three of the board’s five seats are currently vacant, and the board cannot meet without a majority in attendance. “Due to personal obligations and relocations, the previous board members ended up resigning around the same time,” according to a statement from Los Angeles City Planning.
A candidate for the board has been referred to the mayor’s office, and once it has three members, the HPOZ board itself can appoint a fourth, Planning said. In the meantime, all business is being handled by the HPOZ staff, though without the insight and expertise of the Board members, “the people who know the area,” Benedict said.
At least three members have to live in the HPOZ, one member must have extensive real estate or construction experience, and one must be a licensed architect. HPOZs are designed to protect the character of a historic neighborhood. The Planning Department lists 35 HPOZs throughout the city most of which have board vacancies, including in Lincoln Heights and El Sereno.
