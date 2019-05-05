HIGHLAND PARK -- Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left two dead early this morning.

The crash took happened at about 1:15 AM in the 700 block of San Pascual Avenue at Pollard Street, said an LAPD spokesman.

The victims -- two male Latinos in their 20s -- were driving on Pollard when they were struck by a second vehicle at San Pascual. Both cars slammed into parked cars after the crash. The hit-and-run suspect fled the scene, and the two victims were declared dead at the scene, said the spokesman.

Witnesses said the suspect driving a pickup truck was traveling at between 70 to 90 mph, police told KTLA.

Update: The coroner identified the victims as brothers 25-year-old Benigno Enrique Felix Zuniga and 19-year-old Jesse Felix Zuniga.

A Go Fund Me page says that Benigno was a recent Cal State Northridge graduate. Felix was a former member of the Franklin High track team, according to the team's Twitter post.

#LAPD released this home video of deadly hit & run #highlandpark Detective still looking for speeding driver who ran away. Two young men died, GF of one told me the parents lost their only children in this one crash. pic.twitter.com/uRpBzdTyB9 — Jade Hernandez (@abc7jade) May 5, 2019