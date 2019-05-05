HIGHLAND PARK -- Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left two dead early this morning.
The crash took happened at about 1:15 AM in the 700 block of San Pascual Avenue at Pollard Street, said an LAPD spokesman.
The victims -- two male Latinos in their 20s -- were driving on Pollard when they were struck by a second vehicle at San Pascual. Both cars slammed into parked cars after the crash. The hit-and-run suspect fled the scene, and the two victims were declared dead at the scene, said the spokesman.
Witnesses said the suspect driving a pickup truck was traveling at between 70 to 90 mph, police told KTLA.
Update: The coroner identified the victims as brothers 25-year-old Benigno Enrique Felix Zuniga and 19-year-old Jesse Felix Zuniga.
A Go Fund Me page says that Benigno was a recent Cal State Northridge graduate. Felix was a former member of the Franklin High track team, according to the team's Twitter post.
#LAPD released this home video of deadly hit & run #highlandpark Detective still looking for speeding driver who ran away. Two young men died, GF of one told me the parents lost their only children in this one crash. pic.twitter.com/uRpBzdTyB9— Jade Hernandez (@abc7jade) May 5, 2019
It’s with a heavy heart that we report that one of our former Panther track athletes passed away in a horrible hit and run car crash last night here in Highland Park. Jesse Felix Zuniga will be missed by his family, friends and the Panther community. #RestInPower pic.twitter.com/5KiFHkC5tD— FHS Panthers Track (@FHSPantherTrack) May 5, 2019
Felix- Zuniga https://t.co/Tm4xTgZCw4— Josue (Josh) (@gottarunfaster) May 5, 2019
