Highland Park house fire on Monte Vista
Highland Park -- Fire crews this afternoon extinguished a house fire in under 20 minutes, and no injuries were reported.

Forty-one firefighters were sent to the 5300 block of East Monte Vista Street, near North Avenue 54, at 3:57 p.m., according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No one was inside the two-story house at the time, and crews were able to extinguish the fire in 18 minutes, Stewart said.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

