Highland Park -- A house fire was extinguished today by firefighters, and one man may have suffered smoke inhalation, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The blaze inside a 684-square-foot home at the rear of 6002 E. Tipton Way was reported at 5:46 p.m., said LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey.

The department sent 36 firefighters and extinguished the flames in about 15 minutes, Humphrey said.

An elderly man was transported to a hospital for treatment of possible smoke inhalation, he said. His current condition was unknown.

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remained under investigation, he said.