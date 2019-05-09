HIGHLAND PARK -- They lined up down York Boulevard, around the block and into a parking lot to buy tacos and show support for the family of the two brothers who were the victims of a hit-and-run driver this weekend.

The long line of supporters culminated in a popup taco stand set up Wednesday night by Villa's Taco, whose owner said that all the proceeds would be given to the family of Benigno Enrique Felix Zuniga and Jesse Felix Zuniga.

Wednesday night saw true HLP love with @VillasTacosLA donating their time to cook tacos and raise money for the Felix-Zuniga family after losing their 2 only sons last weekend. So many people came out for a great cause including the guys @BellesBagels who assisted. #CommonUnity pic.twitter.com/JXh79wD6Sk — the new York Blvd 🚃 (@TheNewYorkBlvd) May 9, 2019

The fundraiser was held as police continued to search for the hit-and-run suspects who were in a pickup truck that slammed into the brothers' car early Sunday morning at San Pascual Avenue near Pollard Street. The brothers died at the scene after their car was pushed more than 120 feet by the impact. The occupants of the pickup truck fled on foot.

An LAPD spokesman said this morning that the suspects remained at large. A $50,000 reward is being offered as part of an ongoing program to find hit-and-run suspects.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Juan Campos, Central Traffic Detectives, at (213) 833-3713 or email him at 31480@LAPD.Online.