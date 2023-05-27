Highland Park: Lowrider fans were upset after the LAPD set up "No Stopping" signs on York Boulevard in advance of Saturday night's (May 20) cruising and car show event, KTLA reported.

Some  participants accused the LAPD of discrimination in attempting to disrupt the event associated with Chicano culture. The LAPD defended their actions by stating the event was unpermitted. 

