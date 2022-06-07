Highlights from the June 2 Historic Highland Park Neighborhood Council meeting
Reported by Jaymin De la Cruz
Hot Topic: Much of the June 2 meeting was taken up by a debate over a liquor license for the Angelus Cafe, a new restaurant opening at Figueroa and Avenue 50. Many in the virtual meeting were supportive, but opponents expressed their concerns, noting a lack of parking and that there was an elementary school nearby.
In the end, the governing board voted 8 to 2 to support the license. (The matter must still be approved by the City Planning Department).
In other meeting news:
Crime: LAPD Senior Lead Officer Lloyd Chang, whose territory covers the north side of Highland Park, said last month’s crimes included 7 robberies, 5 burglaries, 5 shoplifting incidents (but probably more went unreported) and 3 assaults with a deadly weapon. There had also been a lot of tagging between the Highland Park and Yosemite rec centers. He said police patrols will be increased as a result.
Homelessness: An encampment near the Highland Park Senior Center has been cleared. The area’s Tiny Home Village shelters are currently filled to capacity, said Alice Roth with Council District 14.
Library:The Arroyo Seco Library is scheduled to reopen on July 5 if a renovation is completed by the end of this month as scheduled. The branch has been closed since mid April for, among other things, adding electrical outlets at tables, installing new carpeting and repainting. Summer Reading Challenge started June 6.
Jaymin De la Cruz grew up in Echo Park and is a senior at Barnard College majoring in comparative literature
