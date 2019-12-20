Highland Park -- Six middle school students became ill this afternoon after eating a controlled substance contained in an edible, authorities said.

Two students from Luther Burbank Middle School were taken to a hospital while four others were released to their parents after being evaluated by the L.A. Fire Department, said Rudy Perez, spokesman for the school district police.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

The students were apparently sharing the edible on the last day of classes before the winter break.

There was no information available about what controlled substance was consumed but the normal procedure calls for testing the substance, Perez said.

Perez police will also conduct an investigation into the incident.