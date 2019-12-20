Luther Burbank Middle School street view

Highland Park -- Six middle school students became ill this afternoon after eating a controlled substance contained in an edible, authorities said.

Two students from Luther Burbank Middle School were taken to a hospital while four others were released to their parents after being evaluated by the L.A. Fire Department, said Rudy Perez, spokesman for the school district police.

The students were apparently sharing the edible on the last day of classes before the winter break. 

There was no information available about what controlled substance was consumed but the normal procedure calls for testing the substance, Perez said.

Perez police will also conduct an investigation into the incident.

