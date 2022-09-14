“Tenochtitlan: The Wall that Talks”

“Tenochtitlan: The Wall that Talks” spreads 75 feet across a wall facing Avenue 61. 

Highland Park -- After new owners purchased a former Figueroa Street furniture store in late 2019, concern and rumors spread around the arts community. Many wondered whether the building's large and colorful Chicano mural would be whitewashed.

That never happened, and the 75-foot-long mural -- “Tenochtitlan: The Wall that Talks” -- remains visible to passersby. And now there's an effort to keep it that way.

Marcos Franco is a third-year journalism student at Cal State LA with experience covering neighborhoods on the Eastside.

