Highland Park -- After new owners purchased a former Figueroa Street furniture store in late 2019, concern and rumors spread around the arts community. Many wondered whether the building's large and colorful Chicano mural would be whitewashed.
Earlier this year, Kathleen Gallegos of Avenue 50 Studio, a neighborhood arts nonprofit, nominated the panoramic mural as a city historic monument. The goal: Preserve the mural and ensure its security.
The Cultural Heritage Commission will decide whether to consider the nomination for further review at its meeting on Thursday.
The City has issued a temporary order preventing the mural’s removal or alteration while the nomination is under review.
Painted in 1996, the mural was created by a group of artists following the loss of a friend to gang violence a few years earlier. The piece is dominated by a feathered serpent, the Aztec god Quetzacoatl. The 12-foot-high artwork that faces Avenue 61 at Figueroa reflects various themes and includes scenes about cultural and political topics and subjects, ranging from labor leader Cesar Chavez to the Virgen de Guadalupe.
John “Zender” Estrada, an artist who worked on the Tenochtitlan wall, has seen two of his Highland Park murals removed from view. He said that community involvement is key to protecting the 26-year-old painting.
“I’ve learned a lot about what happens to murals in time, and sometimes the only thing that can preserve the artwork is the community itself,” said Estrada. “A mural is a public piece; it’s for the people. They live there.”
“I believe that these murals are a piece of history," said Estrada, "and we should value them the same way we value a [Pablo] Picasso or [Henri] Matisse."
