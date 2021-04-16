Streetscape along Figueroa

Highland Park -- Restaurants and shops along a stretch of Figueroa Street have been given some extra outdoor space to welcome customers as pandemic restrictions have been relaxed.

Called “Streetscapes," these temporary outdoor areas have been set up between Avenue 56 and Avenue 58 on the west side of Figueroa, and between Avenue 59 and Avenue 60 on the east side, according to a spokesman for Councilmember Gil Cedillo.  Protected by concrete barriers, the extra outdoor space occupies 10 street parking spaces. 

The outdoor areas will remain at least June 30, if not longer, according to Conrado TerrazasCross, a spokesman for Cedillo. Any business can use these spaces,  he said.

The money for the Streetscapes came from CARES Act funds procured by LADOT. Cedillo said he worked with LADOT’s Al Fresco Program and the non-profit Arroyo Arts Collective to get K-rails, lattice and lights for the Streetscapes.

Outdoor dining spaces have been getting carved out of street parking in front of restaurant clusters throughout Los Angeles, including in Eagle Rock and Los Feliz.

New outdoor spaces on Figueroa

