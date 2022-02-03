Highland Park -- The big debate in Highland Park during the early ‘70s revolved around a traffic island at the southeast corner of Figueroa Street and York Boulevard.

Here, a veterans group wanted to build a memorial featuring the wing of a B-52 bomber, set on its end and rising 80 feet into the sky. But many rejected the idea as one that would glorify war and serve as a painful reminder of the Vietnam conflict.

In the face of opposition, the veterans abandoned the bomber wing. Instead, in 1974, an approximately 100-foot-high flagpole -- said to be the city’s tallest -- was dedicated at what is now known as Veterans Memorial Square.

Now, the Highland Park Heritage Trust has launched an effort to have Veterans Memorial Square recognized as a historic city landmark.

The Trust will be speaking with local veterans as part of its research. It plans to submit the nomination to the Cultural Heritage Commission by the end of March.

The effort is spearheaded by Trust Treasurer Stephanie Maynetto-Jackson, herself a military veteran and fourth-generation Highland Park resident.

Maynetto-Jackson, whose father was a Marine, served in the Army for 10 years, serving in Afghanistan and Iraq. The retired Staff Sergeant and widow is now raising two sons in the neighborhood where she grew up.

The neighborhood activist takes pride in the memorial, a reminder of the sacrifices local friends and loved ones have made. She hopes that a landmark designation will continue that legacy while incorporating contemporary voices.

“It’s a part of our personal history,” Maynetto-Jackson said.

Despite its height, the veterans memorial is often overlooked. There have been numerous attempts to clean up graffiti, fix a broken fountain and deal with the homeless who have often congregated at the site.

Trust President Jamie Tijerina sees the Historic-Cultural Monument designation as a way to elevate the memorial’s status.

“It’s important that we ensure that we have a recognized monument that’s in good repair,” she said.