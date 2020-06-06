Highland Park -- York Boulevard was filled this afternoon with throngs of people protesting police brutality and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Protesters holding signs headed west on York from Figueroa Street to Avenue 50 before turning back through residential streets.
At one point a BLM banner was draped over the Union Bank sign at York and Figueroa.
There were no reports of violence.
