Highland Park -- A suspect who ran from police at the end of a pursuit early this morning became trapped between a vehicle and guard rail and was freed by firefighters.
Crews responded to the 200 block of Avenue 66, near York Boulevard, about 3:45 a.m and used hydraulic tools to cut the guard rail and free the suspect, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The suspect was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Prange said.
The age, gender and name of the suspect were not disclosed.
Details of the pursuit were not immediately available from police.
