Billie Eilish, the 18-year-old singer-songwriter who grew up in Highland Park, emerged as the star of Sunday night's Grammy Awards ceremony, winning in four major categories.
That sweep included Album of the Year for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?," which was recorded and produced at her home with brother and fellow award-winner Finneas.
The young performer, who has staged shows at such local venues as the Hi-Hat on York Boulevard, was the youngest winner in the solo album category, said the L.A. Times. Her giant hit, "Bad Guy," won Grammys for Song of the Year and Record of the Year, and she won in the Best New Artist category.
"God, this is sooo crazy," she said in accepting the Best New Artist award.
Some have speculated that Eilish's music reflects the contradictions of Highland Park, a gentrifying neighborhood of historic and pricey bungalows, gang shootings and vegan beer gardens.
Joe Matthews, who writes for Zocalo, notes that the young star and her family live in a modest 2-bedroom home that was a short walk from a homeless encampment when he visited the neighborhood.
"It’s not hard to see how Highland Park influenced Eilish the artist," Matthews said."Her music, like her neighborhood, is a mash-up."
