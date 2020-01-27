Billie Eilish, the 18-year-old singer-songwriter who grew up in Highland Park, emerged as the star of Sunday night's Grammy Awards ceremony, winning in four major categories.

That sweep included Album of the Year for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?," which was recorded and produced at her home with brother and fellow award-winner Finneas.

The young performer, who has staged shows at such local venues as the Hi-Hat on York Boulevard, was the youngest winner in the solo album category, said the L.A. Times. Her giant hit, "Bad Guy," won Grammys for Song of the Year and Record of the Year, and she won in the Best New Artist category.

"God, this is sooo crazy," she said in accepting the Best New Artist award.

Some have speculated that Eilish's music reflects the contradictions of Highland Park, a gentrifying neighborhood of historic and pricey bungalows, gang shootings and vegan beer gardens.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Joe Matthews, who writes for Zocalo, notes that the young star and her family live in a modest 2-bedroom home that was a short walk from a homeless encampment when he visited the neighborhood.

"It’s not hard to see how Highland Park influenced Eilish the artist," Matthews said."Her music, like her neighborhood, is a mash-up."