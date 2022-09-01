Mariachi violin player in Fiesta

Mariachi violin player sings while fiddling his instrument. 

Highland Park -- One of the beloved shows at the Bob Baker Marionette Theatre was ¡Fiesta! The marionette musical debuted in 1969 as a “love letter to Latin America.” However, it contained stereotypes and characters that many found offensive.

When the nation’s oldest existing puppet theater revived the puppet show this summer, the directors decided that ¡Fiesta! needed an update. They wanted to eliminate stereotypes and inaccurate portrayals of cultures while preserving the spirit of the original.

Fiesta Co-directors

Fiesta Co-directors, from left to right: Karina De La Cruz, Daisy Hernandez and Alex Evans
“Rosa la Enamorada” poses in front of an altar in Fiesta

“Rosa la Enamorada” poses in front of an altar. 
“Rumba Mice” puppets Fiesta

“Rumba Mice” puppets Mu-cha-she and Mu-cha-he strike a pose for the audience.

Marcos Franco is a third-year journalism student at Cal State LA with experience covering neighborhoods on the Eastside.

