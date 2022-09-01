Highland Park -- One of the beloved shows at the Bob Baker Marionette Theatre was ¡Fiesta! The marionette musical debuted in 1969 as a “love letter to Latin America.” However, it contained stereotypes and characters that many found offensive.
When the nation’s oldest existing puppet theater revived the puppet show this summer, the directors decided that ¡Fiesta! needed an update. They wanted to eliminate stereotypes and inaccurate portrayals of cultures while preserving the spirit of the original.
Executive Director and Head Puppeteer Alex Evans says the modern-day version creates a “multi-layered” experience for today’s audience without the offensive material.
“Today, these characters are obviously just offensive and don’t really present any messages besides ‘hey, this is funny, and it’s funny at the expense of a culture or ethnicity,’ said Evans, who has been with the theater for a decade.
The original ¡Fiesta! was created by the legendary Baker as a tribute to his predominantly Latino puppeteers. It consisted of five sequences that ranged from la cantina to Fiesta de Los Muertos.
One of the characters scratched from the original was inspired by the 1958 Mel Blanc children’s novelty pop song, “The hat I Got for Christmas is too Beeg.” The puppet portraying a Mexican character -- simply labeled in the theater’s archives as “Hat too big” -- wore an oversized sombrero that blocked his view, often landing him in trouble.
A new character based on Baker has been introduced. From the stage's blacklight altar, he emerges holding a marionette. The tip-of-the-cap performance commemorates the man who brought laughter and joy to generations of young people.
Puppeteer and stage manager Daisy Garcia, who grew up next door to the theater’s original location near Echo Park, attended Fiesta as a child. She was too young to notice any questionable scenes or characters. However, she feels that the revision better captures the soul of Latin America.
“The other co-directors and I wanted to revamp the show to more accurately represent Latino cultures while paying tribute to Bob Baker,” said Garcia.
iFiesta! runs through Sept. 18, with open Q&A-style seminars on select nights.
Marcos Franco is a third-year journalism student at Cal State LA with experience covering neighborhoods on the Eastside.
News That Hits Home
The Eastsider needs your support!
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money.
Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community.
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
