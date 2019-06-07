HIGHLAND PARK -- Police sealed off an area near Avenue 57 and Via Marisol this morning as they searched for a stolen vehicle suspect, according an LAPD officer.

A police helicopter has been hovering overhead after the search began at about 5 am.

No additional details were available from police. But Twitter user Highland Park HLP said that a passenger was in custody but the suspect remains at large. That report, however, could not be confirmed with police.