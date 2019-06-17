Highland Park -- Police are searching for the suspect involved in a shooting Sunday night that left a homeless man injured.
The shooting happened at about 8:45 p.m. in a residential area in the 200 block of Avenue 57. A male transient was struck by once by gunfire, said Lt. Sanchez with the LAPD’s Northeast Division.
He was taken to a hospital to be treated and is expected to survive.
Police said the suspect, a Latino male, remains outstanding. His motive in the shooting remains unknown, Sanchez said.
Twitter user Highland Park HLP said there were 4 suspects involved in the shooting and that they were last seen on Media Drive. But police could not verify that information.
#HighlandPark One person shot at 210 Avenue 57. Victims taken to the hospital. 4 suspects last seen on Media Dr. 57 is blocked off at Benner. Police investigating. @Simplyinformed @TheNewYorkBlvd @TheEastsiderLA pic.twitter.com/tSpgS8NOal— Highland Park HLP (@HighlandParkHLP) June 17, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.