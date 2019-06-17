Highland Park -- Police are searching for the suspect involved in a shooting Sunday night that left a homeless man injured.

The shooting happened at about 8:45 p.m. in a residential area in the 200 block of Avenue 57. A male transient was struck by once by gunfire, said Lt. Sanchez with the LAPD’s Northeast Division.

He was taken to a hospital to be treated and is expected to survive.

Police said the suspect, a Latino male, remains outstanding. His motive in the shooting remains unknown, Sanchez said.

Twitter user Highland Park HLP said there were 4 suspects involved in the shooting and that they were last seen on Media Drive. But police could not verify that information.