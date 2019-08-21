Highland Park - A man suffered a leg wound after being shot tonight in the 5700 block of Fayette Street, one block north of York Boulevard, police said.

The shooting occurred at about 9:20 p.m., said Officer Mike Lopez with the L.A. Police Department Media Relations Section.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment, Lopez said. The suspect fled the scene.

No further information was available.