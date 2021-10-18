Highland Park - Police sealed off Avenue 57 for much of the day as they investigated the fatal shooting of a man early this morning.
The shooting was reported at 3 am on Avenue 57 near Figueroa Street, said Mike Lopez with LAPD Media Relations.
A Latino in his 20s or 30s was found with a gunshot wound, Lopez said. The shooting may have been gang related, he said.
No further details were available about the victim and there was information about the suspect or suspects.
One man who lives nearby said that Avenue 57 near the public parking lots to Figueroa has been closed since this early this morning.
