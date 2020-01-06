Highland Park -- One man was killed tonight in a shooting in the 5700 block of Fayette Street, police said.

The victim, a male Latino, was declared dead at the scene, said LAPD spokesman Mike Lopez.

It's not clear if the shooting, which was reported at about 8 pm, was gang related, he said.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

No arrests have been made.

No further information was available at this time.