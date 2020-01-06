Highland Park -- One man was killed tonight in a shooting in the 5700 block of Fayette Street, police said.
The victim, a male Latino, was declared dead at the scene, said LAPD spokesman Mike Lopez.
It's not clear if the shooting, which was reported at about 8 pm, was gang related, he said.
No arrests have been made.
No further information was available at this time.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
did they identify the man on fayette Ave shooting?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.