Highland Park -- One man was killed tonight in a shooting in the 5700 block of Fayette Street, police said. 

The victim, a male Latino, was declared dead at the scene, said LAPD spokesman Mike Lopez.

It's not clear if the shooting, which was reported at about 8 pm, was gang related, he said.

No arrests have been made.

No further information was available at this time.

