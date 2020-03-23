Highland Park -- Two men in their 20s are expected to survive gunshot wounds suffered early Sunday morning, police said.

The victims were standing on the sidewalk in the area of Avenue 50 and Monte Vista Street at about 3:20 a.m. when two suspects fired several rounds and fled to a vehicle, said Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.

The victims were taken to an area hospital by a private vehicle in stable condition, Eisenman said.

The motive for the shooting was not clear.