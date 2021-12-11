Highland Park - A man was wounded in a shooting tonight.

The shooting occurred at 7:23 p.m. at 5250 York Blvd., according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

The man was unconscious when paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment, the officer said. His condition was not immediately available.

Posts on social media said the shooting took place near the Super A Foods market.

Videos posted on Instagram and the Citizen app showed numerous patrol cars parked on York, which was shut down to traffic.