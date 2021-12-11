Highland Park - A man was wounded in a shooting tonight.
The shooting occurred at 7:23 p.m. at 5250 York Blvd., according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.
The man was unconscious when paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment, the officer said. His condition was not immediately available.
Posts on social media said the shooting took place near the Super A Foods market.
Videos posted on Instagram and the Citizen app showed numerous patrol cars parked on York, which was shut down to traffic.
Man Shot Near Super A Foods @CitizenAppN Ave 52 & York Blvd 7:29:51 PM PST
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.