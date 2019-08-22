Highland Park -- Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect responsible for the fatal shooting of a man Wednesday night.
The shooting happened at 9:20 p.m. in the 5700 block of Fayette Street, one block north of York Boulevard. A preliminary investigation determined that the victim was in his backyard when an unknown suspect approached and shot him, according to a statement released by the LAPD.
The victim, 36-year-old Edgar Franquez, sustained several gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. Initial reports on Wednesday night had said that the victim had sustained a leg wound as a result of the shooting.
Wednesday night’s homicide comes on the heels of another shooting that took place on the 5700 block of York Boulevard Saturday evening. No injuries were reported.
Detectives are investigating to see if the shootings are related in any way, said Captain Arturo Sandoval with LAPD’s Northeast Division.
Anyone with information is urged to call Northeast Division Homicide Detective Watterson and Mangrum at (323)561-3321 or by email at 38415@lapd.online. During non-business hours or on weekends calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-Tips (800-222-8477)
