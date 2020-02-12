Highland Park -- Authorities today identified a man who was shot and killed Tuesday as detectives continued their efforts to find three young men who fled in a vehicle.

Alex Ramirez, 38, of Los Angeles died at the scene of the shooting about 5 p.m. Tuesday near Ash Street and North Avenue 56, according to the coroner's office and the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to police, three men about 20 years old got into an altercation with the victim, and one of them pulled out a handgun and shot him. No further description was available of the suspects or the getaway vehicle.

Tuesday's fatal shooting was the third in Highland Park in about six weeks.

On Jan. 6, a 15-year-old was shot and killed in the 5700 block of Fayette Street. A few weeks later on Feb. 1, one man was killed and another wounded in what police said was a gang-related shootout in the 6300 block of Aldama Street.