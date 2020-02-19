Highland Park -- A man was stabbed to death Tuesday night in the neighborhood's fourth killing in about six weeks.
Officers were called to the 700 block of Onarga Avenue shortly after 7 pm and found a man, described as a 37-year-old white male, stabbed multiple times, said LAPD spokesman Jeff Lee. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
There was no information available about the suspect/suspects or a motive for the crime. Lee said it's not clear if it was gang related.
Tuesday's fatal stabbing comes after three other homicides this year in Highland Park:
Jan. 6: A 15-year-old was shot and killed in the 5700 block of Fayette Street.
Feb. 1: One man was killed and another wounded in what police said was a gang-related shootout in the 6300 block of Aldama Street.
Feb. 11: A 28-year-old man was fatally shot near Avenue 56 and Ash Street in what's believed to be a gang-related killing.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Fourth homicide in six weeks? What about the killing near Hermon Dog Park? It’s related and located right there. Not that you would know any of that. It’s clear that you’re just an ambulance chaser with no idea what’s really going on.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.