Highland Park -- A man was stabbed to death Tuesday night in the neighborhood's fourth killing in about six weeks.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Onarga Avenue shortly after 7 pm and found a man, described as a 37-year-old white male, stabbed multiple times, said LAPD spokesman Jeff Lee. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no information available about the suspect/suspects or a motive for the crime. Lee said it's not clear if it was gang related.

Tuesday's fatal stabbing comes after three other homicides this year in Highland Park:

Jan. 6: A 15-year-old was shot and killed in the 5700 block of Fayette Street.

Feb. 1: One man was killed and another wounded in what police said was a gang-related shootout in the 6300 block of Aldama Street.

Feb. 11: A 28-year-old man was fatally shot near Avenue 56 and Ash Street in what's believed to be a gang-related killing.

