Highland Park -- A man was stabbed to death Tuesday night in the neighborhood's fourth killing in about six weeks.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Onarga Avenue shortly after 7 pm and found a man, described as a 37-year-old white male, stabbed multiple times, said LAPD spokesman Jeff Lee. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no information available about the suspect/suspects or a motive for the crime. Lee said it's not clear if it was gang related.

Tuesday's fatal stabbing comes after three other homicides this year in Highland Park:

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Jan. 6: A 15-year-old was shot and killed in the 5700 block of Fayette Street.

Feb. 1: One man was killed and another wounded in what police said was a gang-related shootout in the 6300 block of Aldama Street.

Feb. 11: A 28-year-old man was fatally shot near Avenue 56 and Ash Street in what's believed to be a gang-related killing.