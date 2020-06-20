Highland Park -- Firefighters needed just 13 minutes this morning to extinguish a fire in a row of businesses in a Highland Park strip mall.

Crews responded to 112 N. Avenue 58, near Figueroa Street, at 5:36 a.m. and found smoke coming from a one-story row of businesses, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"Firefighters contained this to a contents fire and prevented extension into the attic or the two additional exposed businesses," Stewart said.

A knock down was called at 5:49 a.m., she said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.