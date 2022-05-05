Highland Park - After serving tacos at pop-ups, including his grandmother’s house, Victor Villas recently received a $100,000 grant to open a permanent restaurant.

“I’ve been saving up for this goal ever since I sold my first taco,” said Villas, who will use the Estrella Jalisco beer grant for a down payment on a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

Villas quit a full-time job to start Villas Tacos in November 2018. When the pandemic hit, he operated out of his grandmother’s front yard on Avenue 50 and Lincoln Avenue. But he's now doing business by the Block Party bar on York Boulevard.

The taco entrepreneur wants to open his first restaurant in Highland Park. But eventually plans to expand throughout the city.

And what's his business' recipe for success?

“We make our own signature blue-corn tortillas,” Villas said, “and combine them with your choice of meat seasoned in-house plus guacamole and salsas inspired by my family’s recipes.”