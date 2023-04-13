Jeff's Table Sign 1200

Highland Park -- The sign in front of Jeff’s Table in Highland Park does not say “Jeff’s Table” on it. A neon sign over the entrance boasts “Coldest Beer in Town,” and the window reads “Flask: Deli Beer Whiskey Wine.” The singular indication that this is Jeff’s Table is a sandwich board with the phrase “Modern Deli.” And to find that modern deli – which isn’t so much a deli as an exotic sandwich shop with equally exotic sides – you’ve got to walk through the Flask, past the refrigerator cases filled with what may be the most outré beer and soft drink collection in town, down an aisle to the back. 

This is where the eternally joyous Jeff Strauss – “husband, dad, writer, and vintner who is obsessed with smoked meat, fresh bread, noodles, whiskey, fries, oysters, wine, grilled cheese, stories, and feeding friends” – creates his sandwich masterpieces to eat at a handful of outdoor metal tables, or to take home. 

Jeff's Table 1200
Jeff's Table Food

Merrill Shindler has spent his life eating for a living in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles. His idea of psychotherapy is a seat at a bar, with a beer in hand, and a Dodger game on the big screen.

