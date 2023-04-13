Energize your mornings with neighborhood buzz. Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter, and join over 9,000 inquisitive readers who rely on The Eastsider for the latest happenings. Stay informed, stay connected - try it now. Cancel anytime.
Highland Park -- The sign in front of Jeff’s Table in Highland Park does not say “Jeff’s Table” on it. A neon sign over the entrance boasts “Coldest Beer in Town,” and the window reads “Flask: Deli Beer Whiskey Wine.” The singular indication that this is Jeff’s Table is a sandwich board with the phrase “Modern Deli.” And to find that modern deli – which isn’t so much a deli as an exotic sandwich shop with equally exotic sides – you’ve got to walk through the Flask, past the refrigerator cases filled with what may be the most outré beer and soft drink collection in town, down an aisle to the back.
This is where the eternally joyous Jeff Strauss – “husband, dad, writer, andvintnerwho is obsessed with smoked meat, fresh bread, noodles, whiskey, fries, oysters, wine, grilled cheese, stories, and feeding friends” – creates his sandwich masterpieces to eat at a handful of outdoor metal tables, or to take home.
Jeff’s Table, hidden behind a room full of little-known tequilas and a hammer-and-sickle soft drink called Leninade, serves sandwiches that stagger the imagination. Consider the Hot KimCheezy, a madcap mishmash of smoked pork shoulder, housemade kimchi, melted smoky cheese, salted plum mustard, garlic aioli, and hot chili oil on a “sammie” roll buttered and crisped on a griddle.
How about the Hainan Style Chicken Salad Sandwich, which is made, perversely, with slow-cooked turkey breast, along with slices of Persian cucumbers, crispy shallots, wild arugula, and a mix of garlic and crispy chili flakes on that ubiquitous sammie roll? Heck, even the grilled cheese sandwich is packed with the molten flow of smoked gouda and a fontina variant called fontal, with garlic aioli on a whimsically misspelled slice of “holla.” It also comes on butter-griddled rye with Comte as the cheese and kraut as the…well, the kraut. Grainy mustard too.
Come weekend mornings, there are brekkie sandwiches with chive scrambled egg and sundry cheeses. And for goodness sake, do not miss the insanely pungent sides – the garlic pickle “chonks,” the Thai peanut mac salad, the wasabi tobiko, and garlicky deli dill spears.
Additionally, there are dozens of exotic ales and brews you’ve never heard of, all sold by the bottle, along with soft drinks that overwhelm you as you dive into The Dirty Baby with its smoky chicken salad melt and The Jubano with smoked pork shoulder and hand-cut pastrami. Nothing at Jeff’s Table is as you expect it to be. Jeff Strauss is a cook and restaurateur who’s a master of unexpected culinary wonders. His eateries go down paths little expected but with lots of yum! This is food that staggers with every bite. The jaded are jaded no more.
Merrill Shindler has spent his life eating for a living in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles. His idea of psychotherapy is a seat at a bar, with a beer in hand, and a Dodger game on the big screen.
