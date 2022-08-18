Highland Park - The nearly century-old Highland Theatre building on Figueroa Street is up for sale.
The historic landmark -- topped by a sign illuminated with more than 500 green and white bulbs -- was put on the market as the theater’s 99-year-lease is about to expire. The sale involves only the building, not the theater business.
Orbell Ovaness, one of the listing agents, said the exterior cannot be changed because the building is a city historic monument.
But the interior of the three-story structure can be adapted for other uses. The building also includes ground-floor shops, vacant second-floor apartments and a closed third-floor theater balcony.
Potential buyers have toured the property. Whether it will remain a theater is unclear. Calls and emails to the current movie house operator went unanswered.
“I don’t know how fruitful of a venture that is,” Ovaness said of the theater business. “But it is definitely something they [potential buyers] are considering … maybe keeping part of it as a theater, or maybe doing something like a playhouse."
West Coast Theaters Inc. signed a lease in 1924 for the building, Ovaness said. That lease has been transferred multiple times but finally expires next year.
Architect Lewis A. Smith designed the Moorish-style building at Figueroa and Avenue 56, along with the Rialto in South Pasadena and the Vista Theatre in Los Feliz, according to Los Angeles Theaters. In 1925, the West Coast Highland opened as a 1,432-seat single-screen theater. In the early 1980s, the theater was transformed into a triplex and now operates as the Highland Theatres.
“The theater itself is very important to the community, and many of us, especially those of us who grew up in Highland Park and the surrounding neighborhoods, have many fond memories here,” said Jamie Tijerina President of the Highland Park Heritage Trust. “I hope to see this remain as a theater that is accessible for all in the community.”
The theater is the last of the Figueroa Street movie houses that included:
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
