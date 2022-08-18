Highland Theatres street view

Highland Park - The nearly century-old Highland Theatre building on Figueroa Street is up for sale.

The historic landmark -- topped by a sign illuminated with more than 500 green and white bulbs -- was put on the market as the theater’s 99-year-lease is about to expire. The sale involves only the building, not the theater business.

Highland Theatre sign

Highland Park movie house sign was restored and relighted in 2011.

