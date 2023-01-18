Highland Park - The 99-year-old Highland Theatre building has been sold to a buyer who plans to preserve the structure as a theater, according to a real estate broker representing the seller.
News From Our Sponsors
Start your mornings with news about your community. Sign up for our daily newsletter and join the more than 8,000 readers who turn to The Eastsider to find out what's happening in their neighborhood.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Highland Park's nearly century-old movie theater is sold
The Latest
- Echo Park customers rally to support Ms. Donut
- Highland Park's nearly century-old movie theater is sold
- The Week Ahead: Jan. 17 - 22
- Los Feliz and Celine Vacher: A Love Affair
- Will.i.am helps students connect; Roosevelt High previews History Walk
- $10,000 drop on City Terrace Traditional, $200,000 chop on Highland Park 4-bedroom and $251,000 whack on East Hollywood Fourplex
- From Klingons to Mermaids: The woman behind the costumes of Highland Park's opera company
- Angeleno Heights man takes his love of books on the road -- in a Japanese micro-van
- Los Feliz author of "52 Things to do in Los Angeles" reexamines her city
Stay on top of the news with our Daily Digest newsletter. Just enter your email address below and hit the Sign Up button. FYI: We don't sell our email lists to protect your privacy.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man found shot dead in East L.A.
- Police seeking El Sereno hit-and-run driver
- All Signs Point to Homes in Echo Park and Atwater Village
- See what Simón serves in Silver Lake | Tacos and Thai food in new Atwater Village complex | Echo Park's "it" bar is El Prado
- Paseo Del Rio: Three ideas to transform a mile along the L.A. River
- CHP searching for Tesla driver after freeway road rage in Glassell Park
- Los Feliz 'Castle' sells for $10 million | 176 apartments rising on Sunset | ADU complications
- Boyle Heights teen back on track and back in class at Garfield High
- Angeleno Heights man takes his love of books on the road -- in a Japanese micro-van
- Indie publishers team up to open Highland Park's new bookstore
Images
Videos
Commented
- An Echo Park homeless camp takes shape; How will Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez deal with it? (12)
- Silver Lake’s Sunset Triangle Plaza a community fixture, looking to the future (2)
- Boyle Heights teen back on track and back in class at Garfield High (1)
- See what Simón serves in Silver Lake | Tacos and Thai food in new Atwater Village complex | Echo Park's "it" bar is El Prado (1)
Sponsored Posts
News and messages from our sponsors
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.