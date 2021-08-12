Highland Park -- A cluster of pre-fabricated cabins that will eventually house more than 200 hundred homeless residents are now being assembled.

The Arroyo Seco Tiny Home Village will consist of 115 cabins -- each measuring 8-feet-square. The structures by Pallet Homes are being installed on Arroyo Drive between the park and the Arroyo Seco Parkway (just south of the Gold Line trestle bridge). It's scheduled to be finished by the end of summer.

Outreach teams will recruit unhoused residents of Highland Park for placement in the tiny home village, which will have room for 224 people.

Tiny home villages are intended to last about three years and provide temporary housing until permanent homes can be found for residents.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, which operates other tiny home villages in Los Angeles, will provide security, manage the campus and oversee the social service agencies that offer services to help stabilize the residents as they wait for permanent housing placements.

The Highland Park complex is considered to be the largest of its kind in the state, if not the country. Similar facilities have opened in Echo Park and North Hollywood in recent months.

The cost of the project was not immediately available, but a tiny home village that opened in North Hollywood's Alexandria Park cost $8.6 million, or $43,000 per bed.

City News Service contributed to this report