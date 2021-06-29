Highland Park -- Crews broke ground today on what is expected to be the largest "tiny home village" in California, with 224 beds in prefabricated cabins available to transition people out of homelessness.

"I'm proud to stand with so many leaders and members of the Highland Park community to break ground on this important project that will provide a safe refuge to our most vulnerable community members now experiencing homelessness," said Councilman Kevin De Leon.

The Arroyo Seco Tiny Home Village is expected to be built within three months near the north end of Arroyo Seco Park at 5982 Arroyo Drive. The 115 cabins -- each measuring 8-feet-square -- by Pallet Homes will be installed on asphalt between the park and the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway), reports Spectrum News.

Many Highland Park residents complained about the tiny home village, which is intended to be temporary, reports Fox11. "I think we are all, many neighbors are quite upset that we’re being told about this quite after the fact with no say in this," one man told Fox11.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, which operates other tiny home villages in Los Angeles, will provide security, manage the campus and oversee the social service agencies that offer services to help stabilize the residents as they wait for permanent housing placements.

Outreach teams will recruit unhoused residents of the Highland Park neighborhood for placement in the tiny home village, de Leon's office said.

"For this new village of tiny homes, our goal is to provide transitional housing that is safe, attractive and welcoming to our fellow Angelenos who are on their way to permanent housing," said City Engineer Gary Lee Moore. "We worked closely with the council office, the Recreation and Parks Department and the service provider to configure a tiny home community adjacent to a green open space."

The Department of Recreation and Parks worked with de Leon's office to allow the site near a public park. DRP General Manager Mike Shull said his department is proud to help "provide an opportunity where our most vulnerable community can feel safe and receive services that will help provide hope and a new beginning."

The cost of the project was not immediately available, but a tiny home village that opened in North Hollywood's Alexandria Park cost $8.6 million, or $43,000 per bed.