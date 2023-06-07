Alcohol permit notice taped to window

A notice of a state alcohol license application on Figueroa Street.

How many places sell and serve booze in Highland Park?

The 90042 Zip Code has 96 active retail licenses as of May 30 for consumption and sale of alcohol -- including beer, wine and hard liquor -- on the premises or off, according to the state's department of Alcohol Beverage Control. This includes anything from supermarkets to gas-station convenience stores to caterers, restaurants and bars.

Assistant Editor

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

