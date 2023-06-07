Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
A notice of a state alcohol license application on Figueroa Street.
How many places sell and serve booze in Highland Park?
The 90042 Zip Code has 96 active retail licenses as of May 30 for consumption and sale of alcohol -- including beer, wine and hard liquor -- on the premises or off, according to the state's department of Alcohol Beverage Control. This includes anything from supermarkets to gas-station convenience stores to caterers, restaurants and bars.
However, in 16 cases, the same business holds more than one permit. For example, the American Legion Post on Avenue 55 has a permit as a veteran’s club – but also, like many other places, a second permit as a catering spot. Another situation is ETA Cocktails on Figueroa, which has one permit for a bar/nightclub, and another for events adjacent to the licensed premises.
Here's a breakdown and man of the Highland Park alcohol license holders:
•There were 23 restaurants serving beer and wine but not hard liquor. At least two of these restaurants are no longer in business. There is no specific statutory limit regarding population for this kind of permit, according to Bryce Avalos, a spokesperson for ABC.
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
